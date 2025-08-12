MCMC ramps up cyber safety efforts amid Labuan’s online fraud surge

LABUAN: Online banking fraud has become the top crime concern in this duty-free island, surpassing other petty offences, according to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

Federal Territories MCMC director Faisal Hamdi Mohammed Ghouth said the agency will expand its Safe Internet Campaign to equip all community levels with skills to counter cybercrimes.

He revealed that victims range from retirees and housewives to professionals in finance and IT sectors, proving no group is immune.

“MCMC collaborates closely with Bank Negara Malaysia, conventional banks, and local authorities to tackle these crimes through the 24/7 National Scam Response Centre hotline at 997,“ he said.

Faisal stressed that victims must report scams immediately rather than delaying, as prompt action increases recovery chances.

He spoke after launching the Open-Source Intelligence (OSINT) programme for local enforcement agencies, a response to Labuan’s rising cybercrime cases.

The three-day training, running until Aug 14, focuses on enhancing cybersecurity capabilities, addressing illegal content, and enforcing the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

MCMC Central Region senior director Mohamad Rizal Ahmad said OSINT skills are vital for analysing data from social media, websites, and e-commerce platforms to combat digital crimes.

“Proper techniques allow faster, more accurate responses, while improving agencies’ profiling efficiency,“ he explained.

This marks the second of six planned OSINT sessions nationwide, following Melaka’s earlier training, with more locations to follow.

Participants will learn OSINT fundamentals, new media management, case study applications, digital forensics, and evidence preservation through hands-on modules led by MCMC experts. – Bernama