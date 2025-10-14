KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has submitted nearly 140,000 requests to service providers for the removal of scam-related content.

A total of 133,348 scam content items were successfully removed between January 1, 2022, and September 30, 2025, representing a 95% success rate.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil also revealed that 50,160 requests were made to remove cyberbullying content during the same period.

He stated that 38,470 pieces of cyberbullying content were successfully taken down, achieving a 77% removal rate.

“These takedown actions are based on public complaints and each platform’s community guidelines, in line with local laws,” he said during Question Time in the Dewan Rakyat.

Fahmi was responding to a query from Azahari Hasan regarding measures to address scammers and online bullying, which cause financial losses and affect mental wellbeing.

He explained that MCMC has enforced licensing requirements for internet messaging and social media service providers starting January this year.

Eligible providers must now apply for the Application Service Provider (Class) License under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“This step ensures all service providers bear responsibility in managing their operations in Malaysia, including tackling harmful content like scams and bullying,” he said.

Fahmi added that MCMC introduced the Code of Practice for Internet Messaging and Social Media Service Providers on December 20 last year.

This code outlines providers’ responsibilities in protecting users from harmful online content.

To further strengthen Malaysia’s digital safety framework, the Online Safety Act 2025 was enacted to regulate harmful online content.

The act establishes clear obligations for app providers, content providers, and network service providers.

“MCMC is currently developing subsidiary instruments under Act 866, with a focus on online risk management and other related issues,” he said.

As part of its digital safety efforts, the ministry has also expanded the Safe Internet Campaign to promote awareness of cyber scams. – Bernama