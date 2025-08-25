MCMC urged to develop 10 Online Safety Act instruments by year end

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has been urged to develop 10 key subsidiary instruments needed by the end of this year to ensure effective enforcement of the Online Safety Act 2024.

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil stressed the urgency of finalising these instruments, which cover procedures, administrative frameworks, and mechanisms for classifying online harm.

“I’ve requested that the instruments be completed by year-end, if not sooner,” he told reporters after attending the Communications Ministry’s monthly assembly.

Fahmi noted that online crimes remain rampant, including the misuse of deepfake technology which creates highly convincing fake audio-visual content.

“For instance, the image of Prof Jomo Kwame Sundaram was misused on Facebook, even though he has no connection to the account involved,” he said.

He added that with instruments such as an Online Safety Code in place, social media platforms would no longer be allowed to host or distribute deceptive content, including impersonations and deepfakes.

“I urge MCMC’s legal team to expedite this process,” Fahmi said, noting that Law Minister Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said has already written to him asking for the Act’s implementation to be accelerated. – Bernama