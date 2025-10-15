MCMC urges public to avoid sharing student stabbing incident content

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has urged the public to act responsibly by refraining from sharing content related to the recent student stabbing incident.

MCMC specifically advised against reposting or uploading any images or videos showing the victim, other students, or the incident location at a Bandar Utama secondary school.

Those who have already uploaded such content should delete it immediately to respect the victim’s family privacy and dignity.

This action also helps prevent interference with the ongoing police investigation into the tragic incident.

MCMC expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of the 16-year-old female student who died.

The commission further warned that distributing such content could lead to legal action under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

The stabbing incident occurred around 9.30 am yesterday involving a Form Four female student.

The victim was allegedly stabbed by a male student from the same school.

She tragically died at the scene despite emergency response efforts.

Police have arrested the 14-year-old suspect following the incident.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Khalid Ismail confirmed these developments regarding the case. – Bernama