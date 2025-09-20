‘Meaningful communication vital in long-distance relationships’

PETALING JAYA: Living apart from a spouse is never easy – but with the right strategies, clear communication and a resilient mindset, experts say couples can not only survive but also thrive in long-distance relationships.

Psychology and Islamic family studies specialists agree that while physical separation creates emotional and physical hurdles, proven approaches exist to preserve trust, intimacy and stability – even when couples are divided by cities, states or countries.

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Centre for Psychology and Human Well-Being, Social Sciences and Humanities faculty senior lecturer Dr Salina Nen said regular, meaningful communication is vital, although it does not need to be constant.

“Consistent but realistic communication helps. Some couples keep simple routines, like a quick call before bed or a weekly video chat. It’s not about long hours, but showing effort and intention,” she said.

She added that emotional openness plays an equally important role.

“Share feelings of loneliness or stress instead of bottling them up. Openness reduces misunderstandings and strengthens emotional closeness.

“Long-distance relationships can trigger insecurities, so even small updates – like letting your partner know when you’re busy – help build trust.”

According to Salina, trust is not built overnight but through steady, intentional actions. Even small gestures, such as explaining why a call was missed or sharing updates about one’s day, can provide reassurance.

She stressed that when couples reunite, the focus should be on quality rather than quantity.

“Be present and emotionally connected. Don’t just rush through activities. Make the time count,” she said, adding that planning finances as a team not only bonds couples but also eases one of the biggest sources of relationship stress – money.

Universiti Teknologi Mara Contemporary Islamic Studies Academy lecturer Mastura Razali said couples should maintain strong marital bonds through communication, trust and compassion – values deeply rooted in Islamic teachings.

“In Islam, frequent and meaningful communication between husband and wife is crucial, especially when they are apart. The relationship must be built on love, understanding and honesty,” said Mastura, who is also a member of the Centre for Family Law and Consultation.

She added that modern tools such as video calls and instant messaging could help bridge emotional gaps.

“Digital communication helps reduce longing and strengthens bonds. Couples should plan regular visits and approach conversations with honesty and empathy,” she said.

Shared planning and efforts are essential to keeping households emotionally balanced when one partner is away, she added.

“Couples must proactively balance responsibilities and make the most of time together during visits.

“This not only strengthens family ties but also reduces stress caused by the distance.”

For families with children, Mastura stressed that maintaining emotional support is especially critical.

She said parents must remain actively involved in their children’s lives, even from afar.

“Simple gestures – such as encouraging words, virtual hugs or joining children’s activities online – can ease feelings of abandonment.

“Parents should also be alert to signs of anxiety, sadness or withdrawal. If these appear, early steps such as family counselling may be necessary,” she said.