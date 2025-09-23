Measures taken to prevent use of deactivated MyKad

PUTRAJAYA: Deactivated identity cards are still being used to claim subsidies, the Home Ministry revealed, as it moves to close a loophole ahead of the nationwide rollout of the Budi95 fuel scheme on Sept 30.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution said about 100 cases had been detected where cards reported lost and deactivated in the National Registration Department (NRD) system were still used to claim Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (Sara) benefits.

“When someone reports that his MyKad is lost, the NRD immediately deactivates it in the system. But Sara is managed under the Finance Ministry (MOF), and when the scheme was rolled out our systems were not synchronised.

“So, although the card was already deactivated by the NRD it could still be used for Sara aid.

“Now when we deactivate a MyKad, it will immediately sync with the MOF’s system. If someone tries to use that card, whether for Sara claims or to buy fuel, it will automatically be blocked,” he said yesterday.

Saifuddin Nasution said while the number is small compared with the 18 million MyKad in circulation, the implications are serious.

He said without the fix, the loophole could have enabled widespread Budi95 subsidy abuse.

He added that MOF has also prepared a fallback in case of technical issues.

“People can go to the counter and key in their MyKad number manually. The system will recognise it. We don’t want people to get angry, so we want to make it easy until the system stabilises.”

He said MyKad deactivation is also handled carefully to safeguard personal data.

Earlier, he visited NRD counters and noted that services were being handled well.

“I had the chance to interact with people who came from around Putrajaya, Kajang, Bandar Putra and Subang. They considered the waiting time reasonable, about 30 minutes, with everything completed on the same day.”

He said NRD staff had been instructed to work overtime if needed.

On Monday, the Home Ministry said applications for MyKad chip replacements had surged from about 30,000 to 40,000. The RM10 replacement fee has been waived until Oct 7, with the government to absorb about RM714,660 in costs.