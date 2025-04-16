KUALA LUMPUR: The Community Communications Department (JKOM) has called on media outlets and publishers to be more responsible, meticulous and sensitive when displaying national symbols.

This follows an incident where a mainstream Chinese-language daily published an incomplete image of the Malaysian flag, the Jalur Gemilang, omitting the crescent moon.

JKOM director-general Datuk Ismail Yusop said that maintaining editorial standards and content accuracy is a fundamental duty of the media.

“This is not about punishment but about demanding transparency and respect for national symbols. The Jalur Gemilang does not belong to any race or religion. It belongs to all Malaysians and is a symbol of national pride that must be defended,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

The newspaper has since apologised publicly for the mistake in its Tuesday edition.

Ismail stressed that such errors should not be taken lightly, as they concern the nation’s dignity.

“A flag is not just coloured fabric. It represents unity, sacrifice and the sovereignty of an independent nation,“ he remarked, adding that the design of the Jalur Gemilang is not merely symbolic but embodies the country’s identity.

Each colour, stripe and emblem carries deep meaning rooted in Malaysia’s history and constitution, he added.