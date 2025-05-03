Medical officer loses over RM86,000 to cryptocurrency scam

KUALA TERENGGANU: A medical officer has lost RM86,200 to a cryptocurrency investment scam after being lured by a WhatsApp group, according to Kuala Terengganu police.

District police chief Azli Mohd Noor said the 39-year-old woman joined the group in October last year, in which members shared stock market tips, and was later persuaded to invest in Twyae Global Exchange, a scheme promising high returns.

“The victim used her savings to make five transactions totalling RM86,200 to the designated account.

“She was later blocked from withdrawing her supposed profits under various pretexts, including claims that her account had been frozen,” Azli said when contacted today.

The scam became apparent when the victim was asked to transfer USD T35,146.60, a cryptocurrency stablecoin issued by Tether, for an income verification process.

Realising that she had been deceived, she lodged a report at the Kuala Terengganu district police headquarters yesterday.

Azli said the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code and urged the public to be cautious when investing through social media.

“We advise individuals to verify investment schemes with the relevant authorities to ensure they are legitimate and legally recognised,“ he added.