Medical student critically injured in seventh-floor apartment fall in Melaka

MELAKA: A final-year medical student from a private university in Bukit Baru is in critical condition after falling from the seventh floor of an apartment in Jalan Tun Razak.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit confirmed the 24-year-old male student sustained severe traumatic brain injuries including skull fractures.

He is currently receiving treatment at Melaka Hospital following the incident that occurred yesterday evening.

Patit stated that at 10.42 pm, the victim was seen coming out of the bathroom before he allegedly fell from the seventh-floor unit.

The apartment is shared with five university mates according to police reports.

The victim landed on a fifth-floor balcony before being rushed to the hospital for emergency medical attention.

Preliminary investigations found that the incident was not linked to bullying according to official police statements.

The victim has been described as kind and helpful by those who know him. – Bernama