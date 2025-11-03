KUALA LUMPUR: All meetings hosted by Malaysia as the ASEAN Chair 2025 have proceeded smoothly through the Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Nation approach with close collaboration among all ministries, agencies, local authorities, and government-linked companies (GLCs), the Senate was told today.

Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin said that, since January, Malaysia has hosted 46 meetings, including four at the ministerial level.

“The ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat, held from Jan 18 to 19 in Langkawi, Kedah, was the curtain-raiser for this year’s ministerial-level ASEAN work calendar,” he said in reply to Senator Tan Sri Anifah Aman regarding the status of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship this year, ASEAN programmes to be held in the country, and their potential impact.

Mohamad explained that during the retreat, Malaysia shared its priorities and objectives as the ASEAN Chair with all member states, who pledged their support to ensure the success of Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025.

He said that in addition to scheduled meetings, Malaysia is also organising 18 prestigious ASEAN-related side events, including the ASEAN AI Summit in June, which will not only foster regional cooperation but also open up economic and investment opportunities for the country.

According to Mohamad, the opportunity to participate in strategic bilateral discussions during the ASEAN Summit with dialogue partners and external partners will also allow Malaysia to address key issues and explore potential collaboration in areas such as trade and investment, education, healthcare, energy transition, and the green economy, besides strengthening the country’s existing diplomatic ties.

“The hosting of meetings and programmes lined up this year is expected to generate economic activities and create spillover effects for local communities, particularly in sectors such as tourism and the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

“Moreover, Malaysia has the opportunity to lead negotiations and build consensus among ASEAN member states, thereby strengthening ASEAN’s profile and influence on the international stage,” he explained.

Mohamad said Malaysia will also focus on issues such as poverty, public health, and social welfare that would benefit the people in both urban and rural areas, apart from introducing programmes for training and education to develop a more competitive workforce.

On Malaysia’s position after the First Bilateral Dialogue between ASEAN and China on Maritime Management Issues in the South China Sea in Langkawi, Mohamad confirmed that Malaysia’s stance remains unchanged and is consistent with the approach in resolving negotiations on the South China Sea.

“The discussion or meeting held did not discuss claims and did not discuss the code of conduct (COC), and the first bilateral meeting between Malaysia and China only revolved around capacity building and communication between the two countries,” he said.

Meanwhile, in reply to Senator Datuk Rosni Soharon about whether United States President Donald Trump would attend the ASEAN Summit, Mohamad affirmed that Malaysia will ensure the participation of world leaders, including Trump, at this crucial summit in Kuala Lumpur.

“Many recognise the importance of relations between ASEAN and major global powers today. That’s why we must leverage our Chairmanship of ASEAN this year to elevate Malaysia’s leadership profile and demonstrate our capabilities as the ASEAN Chair,“ he added.