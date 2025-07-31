Cushman & Wakefield Announces Key Appointments Across Combined APAC & EMEA Business

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 31 July 2025 - Cushman & Wakefield has elevated three senior leaders to newly-created positions in its combined APAC & EMEA business.

The two regions were brought together in May under the leadership of Matthew Bouw, who has established an operating model to drive innovation and value for clients and support growth across the business.

Matthew Bouw, Chief Executive, APAC & EMEA, Cushman & Wakefield, said: “The process to determine the optimal operating model for delivering our growth agenda has only reinforced the complementary strengths of the two regions and my excitement about the opportunity in front of us. Central to our thinking has been ensuring we enable exceptional advice and execution on the front line by bringing the best of Cushman & Wakefield globally to our local markets. It is a pleasure to elevate these outstanding leaders from across our combined business into roles where they can have the greatest impact.”

James Young is promoted to President – Markets, APAC & EMEA, a new role with ultimate responsibility for specific service lines spanning different geographies, including capital markets, leasing, tenant representation, and asset services, as well as sectors including offices, retail, logistics & industrial and living. Young has been with the firm 35 years, holding a variety of leadership roles across both regions.

Tom Gibson is appointed President – Project & Development Services and Sustainability, APAC & EMEA. Gibson will be responsible for Project & Development Services and Sustainability Services across the combined business, leveraging the depth and quality of the firm’s specialist expertise across both regions to enhance its support for clients. His expanded role also includes continued responsibility for the fast-growing data centres asset class.

Emma Rossetti expands her role to Head of Operations, APAC & EMEA. She will be responsible for simplifying business processes, improving efficiency, and driving economies of scale, allowing frontline leaders to focus more time on clients and revenue growth.

Bouw added: “James, Tom and Emma and are proven leaders who will be integral to our success across both regions as we move forwards together into our next chapter of growth.”

