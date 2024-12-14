KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin has been reelected as Paralympic Council of Malaysia (PCM) president for the second consecutive term at the 25th PCM annual general meeting today.

He defeated his challenger, former National Sports Council (NSC) director-general Datuk Ahmad Shapawi Ismail 14-10 at the meeting to continue helming the PCM for the 2025-2028 term.

Megat D Shahriman, who has held the PCM president’s post since 2019, is grateful for the trust placed in him by the affiliates, adding that he is committed to empowering PCM through the pledges contained in his manifesto.

“Alhamdulillah, I will give my best to serve the country. Thank you also to Ahmad Shapawi for contesting.

“I am sure that everyone who contested... there are no winners or losers. What’s important is that our duty after this is to uphold the dignity of this organisation (PCM),“ he told a media conference here today.

The pledges contained in his manifesto included providing training programmes for high-performance athletes who are outside the NSC Podium Programme; attracting more international championships; and creating a passive income to strengthen PCM financial resources.

He added that he is also open to receiving the views of Ahmad Shapawi to empower the development of para sports in the country, in addition to forging better ties with the NSC.

“I greatly respect Ahmad Shapawi because he is like a big brother to me. We will also collaborate more constructively with the NSC,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Shapawi wished the PCM leadership for the new term all the best, saying he is ready to help out if his services or views are needed.

Following is the list of the PCM leadership for the 2025-2028 term:

President: Datuk Seri Megat D Shahriman Zaharudin

Deputy President: KM Rajendran Mutusamy

Vice-president (Person with Disability): Datuk Mah Hassan Omar

Vice-presidents: Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill, Dr Ang Kean Koo, Joshua Edgar Mariyee Joseph

Secretary-General: Datuk R Subramaniam

Treasurer: Kumarusamy P. Sithambaran

Vice-Treasurer: Rattna Aizan Mohd Idris