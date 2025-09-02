MELAKA: The Melaka government has allocated RM2.5 million in aid for 5,812 recipients, covering welfare, economic development and education for the Chinese community in the state this year.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh said in addition, a special annual contribution of RM200,000 is distributed through the Melaka State Welfare Trust Fund to 1,000 eligible recipients to help ease their financial burden in celebrating Chinese New Year.

“The Chinese community in Melaka consists of only 203,400 people, which is about 19.42 per cent of the state’s total population. However, their contributions to the state’s development are invaluable.

“The state government has never sidelined any community. Instead, we always listen to the needs of all segments of society, including the Chinese community in Melaka, to ensure they receive the necessary attention and assistance,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters in Malim Jaya last night after officiating the 2025 Melaka State-Level Chinese New Year Open House, which was also attended by State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem.

Ab Rauf said the allocation is in line with the state government’s commitment to prioritising the needs of the people at all levels, regardless of background, to ensure their welfare and well-being are protected.

He also said the state government is committed to organising the Melaka State-Level Chinese New Year celebration annually, recognising it as a major festival for the Chinese community that is celebrated together, he added.

“As Malaysians, we should be grateful to have a peaceful country with political stability, allowing us to share a common aspiration under the Malaysia MADANI framework, in line with the spirit of unity that forms the foundation of our nation,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ngwe, who is the event’s organising committee chairman, said more than 15,000 visitors from various communities attended this year’s open house event.

He said the strong turnout reflects the unity and harmony among Malaysia’s multiracial society, demonstrating that people can continue to live harmoniously.

“Beyond celebrating Chinese New Year, people of different backgrounds are able to strengthen their bonds with one another. We can see that racial unity in Melaka is growing stronger under the leadership of the Chief Minister, reflecting public support for the state government,” he said.

Ngee also announced that next year’s Melaka State-Level Chinese New Year Open House will be hosted in the Klebang state constituency, with future celebrations rotating among different constituencies, providing opportunities for assemblymen to also take part in organising the event.