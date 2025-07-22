Melaka eases hospital staff workload amid service expansion

MELAKA: The Melaka Health Department is implementing new measures to alleviate the workload of medical staff at Melaka Hospital as healthcare services expand and sub-specialities increase.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the department has applied to the Health Ministry for additional staff and is systematically hiring contract medical officers.

“Extra locum slots have also been introduced after hours and on weekends in emergency departments, especially during peak times, to maintain continuity of care without compromising quality,“ he said during the Melaka State Legislative Assembly sitting at Seri Negeri.

Ngwe was responding to Dr Mohd Aleef Yusof (PN–Sungai Udang), who raised concerns about workload reduction following resignations among medical officers.

As of June 30, 208 of 210 specialist positions, including Special Grade and Medical Specialists, were filled.

For medical officer roles, 373 of 396 posts were occupied, leaving 23 vacancies.

Melaka Hospital now offers 20 clinical specialities, 30 sub-clinical specialities, and seven areas of interest (AOI).

It also receives visiting specialist support in 16 disciplines from hospitals like Hospital Kuala Lumpur, the National Cancer Institute, and Hospital Sungai Buloh. - Bernama