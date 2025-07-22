RM17.9 million lost to online scams in Terengganu - police warn public

KUALA TERENGGANU: Terengganu police have reported 940 cases of online fraud in the first half of 2025, with total losses reaching RM17.9 million.

State police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin revealed that phone scams caused the highest financial damage at RM7.68 million, followed by fake investment schemes (RM5.47 million), online purchase fraud (RM1.95 million), and parcel scams (RM1.57 million).

Other fraud categories included cybercrime (RM501,583.34), loan scams (RM470,907.91), love scams (RM260,200), and illegal moneylender fraud (RM2,960). Mohd Khairi shared these details after the handover of case items by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department at the Terengganu Police Contingent Headquarters.

A recent high-profile case involved a 56-year-old former oil exploration company employee who lost RM892,000 to a phone scam syndicate. The victim was deceived by callers impersonating a Shopee representative and a Penang police officer, who falsely accused him of money laundering and drug trafficking.

“Panicked by the accusation, the victim made 10 transactions to seven different accounts between Jan 7 and Feb 10, using his retirement savings and Employees Provident Fund to ‘clear’ his name,“ said Mohd Khairi. The victim only lodged a police report yesterday.

The police chief urged the public to stay alert against fraud syndicates, which target victims of all ages and backgrounds. - Bernama