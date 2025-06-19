MELAKA: The Melaka government is exploring a collaboration with Fujifilm Healthcare to attract future investments or the potential establishment of a healthcare research and development (R&D) centre.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh expressed confidence that such a partnership could position Melaka as a leading regional healthcare hub, not only in terms of medical treatment but also innovation and investment in health technology.

As a first step, he said Fujifilm Healthcare and Hospital Putra Melaka have begun discussions on the proposed acquisition of advanced Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machines for the hospital and a new facility currently in the planning stage.

“Fujifilm’s cutting-edge healthcare technologies, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment and AI (artificial intelligence) integration, present significant opportunities for strategic collaboration with Hospital Putra,” he said in a statement on his official Facebook page today.

He added that the goal of the collaboration is to enhance the use of technology, including AI, in the hospital’s healthcare delivery, enabling faster access to services, improved treatment quality and reduced patient waiting times.

Ab Rauf said he believes the proposed innovation, backed by Fujifilm’s expertise, has the potential to strengthen Melaka’s healthcare ecosystem through Hospital Putra Melaka, which is fully owned by the state government.

The proposed collaboration was discussed during an official state delegation visit to Fujifilm Healthcare, which included the presence of Ulf Neumann, regional sales manager of Fujifilm Healthcare Germany.

Also part of the delegation were the state executive councillor for Health, Human Resources and Unity, Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem, and chief executive officer of Hospital Putra Melaka, Mohd Zahiruddin Ahmad.