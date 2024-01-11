Melaka focuses on tourism infrastructure enhancements ahead of WTD and WTC 2025

MELAKA: Melaka will continue to improve the quality of all tourism infrastructure in the state in preparation for the World Tourism Day (WTD) and World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2025 in September next year, said Chief Minister Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said this initiative aims to elevate the state’s tourist attractions to world-class standards, ensuring that they are well-equipped to welcome international visitors during these significant events.

“From the outset, Melaka has focused on all aspects of preparation for the WTD and WTC 2025 celebrations, as hosting this prestigious programme reflects Malaysia’s recognition on the global stage.

“As such, next September, Melaka will be in the spotlight. One of the key initiatives undertaken by the state government is the enhancement of our tourism infrastructure,” he said to reporters at Bukit Beruang, today.

He said this after officiating the Bukit Beruang giant flag monument, known as Puncak Laksamana, which stands at an impressive 65 metres, and features an observation deck.

He emphasised that enhancing the eco-tourism sector within the four local authorities (PBT) will also be a priority, to attract domestic tourists.

For instance, in the Alor Gajah area, the Alor Gajah Municipal Council plans to improve the river cruise service at Eco Tourism Paya Lebar. Additionally, the Tasik Chinchin Extreme Park in Jasin will undergo upgrades to establish a world-class glamping and caravan park, by the Jasin Municipal Council.

“Under the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB), we will introduce the second phase of the five-kilometre Melaka River Cruise, providing a new tourist attraction.

“Meanwhile, the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council will enhance the Puncak Laksamana area by incorporating glamping activities. Furthermore, Melaka Zoo is set to be transformed into a safari zoo, expanding by 8.09 hectares,” he explained.

Earlier, he said that Puncak Laksamana began to be developed on May 30, and was completed on Aug 23 before being handed over to MPHTJ, and will become a new attraction for hikers while exploring nature from the peak.