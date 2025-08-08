Melaka high-tech plant boosts clinical waste management in South zone

MELAKA: The high-tech Clinical Waste Disposal Plant operated by Medivest Sdn Bhd in Bukit Rambai is set to address rising clinical waste volumes in the southern region.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh highlighted the facility’s role in managing a projected 40 per cent waste increase by 2030.

He attributed the surge to expanding healthcare infrastructure across Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, and Johor.

“Medical advancements have significantly raised clinical waste volumes, demanding more efficient disposal solutions,“ he said during the plant’s inauguration.

Medivest CEO Abdullah Hashim joined the event, underscoring the plant’s operational success since 2022.

The facility has safely processed 15,389 metric tonnes of waste, with 3.3 metric tonnes handled up to July 31 this year.

This marks an increase from 3 metric tonnes disposed of during the same period in 2024.

“The rising figures confirm the necessity for large-scale, modern waste management systems,“ Ab Rauf added.

The plant serves 23 hospitals in the southern region with a daily capacity of 20 metric tonnes.

Its annual disposal potential of 6,200 tonnes positions Melaka as a regional hub for clinical waste management.

Ab Rauf noted this development would enhance investor and medical tourist confidence in the state. - Bernama