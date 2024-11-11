Melaka JPKK heads urged to disseminate info to community to help combat financial fraud

MELAKA: The chairpersons of the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK) in the state have been urged to be the Melaka government’s ‘eyes, ears and voice’ in disseminating information to the local community in their respective areas in an effort to combat the threat of financial fraud.

Melaka Science, Technology, Innovation and Digital Communications chairman Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan said the state government, through the taskforce committee on Tackling Online Gambling, Internet Fraud and Cybercrime, held a programme with 339 JPKK chairpersons to raise awareness and knowledge about these crimes.

“The main aim of the programme was to raise awareness and provide knowledge in relation to financial fraud crimes, especially related to the latest types of financial fraud and the modus operandi, which are the techniques of fraud currently being used.

“With this programme, they are able to obtain knowledge and skills to protect themselves from becoming victims of financial fraud and at the same time help disseminate the information obtained to family members, friends and the local community,“ he told reporters at the Melaka International Trade Centre (MITC) in Ayer Keroh here today.

Earlier, he officiated the Financial Crime Awareness Programme with the Melaka JPKK, which was also attended by the head of the Johor Bahru Bank Negara Malaysia Office, Rosnani Mahamad Zain.

Commenting further, Fairul Nizam said to enhance the effectiveness of the implementation of JPKK’s activities and awareness campaigns on financial fraud, the taskforce also received support and approval from the Melaka Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) to become a ‘touchpoint’ for JPKK members if they need information and references regarding financial fraud issues.

“I hope with this cooperation and collaboration can enhance the sharing and dissemination of information more effectively in raising awareness among the community to protect themselves from becoming victims of financial fraud,“ he also said.

He added that based on a Melaka contingent police headquarters report for the January to October period this year, the value of losses involving financial fraud cases in the state amounted to RM307 million, an increase compared to the same period last year, which was RM25.16 million.