Melaka MADANI Rakyat programme draws record visitor turnout

JASIN: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has hailed the Melaka MADANI Rakyat Programme 2025 as one of the most successful editions in the initiative’s history.

Speaking at the closing ceremony at Politeknik Merlimau, Anwar praised the Ministry of Defence for drawing massive crowds with impressive defence facilities and equipment displays.

“I would like to express my appreciation and congratulations, particularly to MINDEF... this round is rather special because the attraction of the defence facilities and equipment drew such a massive crowd... possibly one of the largest in the history of the MADANI Rakyat Programme,“ he said.

The three-day event recorded 204,834 visitors as of 11 am on its final day.

Anwar also thanked the Melaka state government for its cooperation in making the event a success.

He described the programme as an important platform for the government to engage directly with the people and explain government policies and projects.

“The purpose of the MADANI Rakyat Programme, among others, is to reach out to the people,“ Anwar said.

He added that this outreach approach aligned with the MADANI Government’s principles of transparency, accountability, and direct communication.

Earlier, Anwar was presented with “Asuk”, an AI-powered robotic dog developed for defence, security and industrial applications.

The robotic quadruped was developed in collaboration with Ghost Robotics of the United States.

It serves as a foundational platform in National Aerospace and Defence Industries Sdn Bhd’s long-term strategy to build an intelligent unmanned ecosystem.

The event featured a wide range of activities including community programmes, agency exhibitions and defence demonstrations.

Held under the theme “Aspirasi MADANI, Menjamin Pertahanan dan Kedaulatan Negara”, the programme was organised by the Performance Acceleration Coordination Unit under the Prime Minister’s Department.

The event was co-organised by MINDEF and the Melaka state government in strategic partnership. – Bernama