Melaka pioneers direct farm produce sales at Petronas stations

MELAKA: Melaka has become the first state to pioneer direct marketing of fresh produce from Farmers’ Organisation Authority (LPP) members to consumers through selected Petronas petrol stations.

Deputy director-general Mohd Fauzi Badron said this initiative launched at eight stations last July 15 will expand to thirty two stations statewide within two years.

Melaka was chosen for the pilot project due to an existing agreement with Area Farmers’ Organisations and strong Petronas partner support.

Initial study findings and feedback from both farmers and consumers have proven very encouraging so far.

The programme will remain viable as long as Petronas continues its support according to Mohd Fadzi.

This successful model may expand to other states beginning with the southern region if it proves effective.

Fresh products including vegetables, fruits, chicken and goat meat are sold at affordable prices through direct marketing.

The initiative provides new market opportunities while helping increase organisation profits for member benefits.

Although profits are not large currently, the effort provides added marketing value for farmers and convenience for consumers. – Bernama