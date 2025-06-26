Melaka police bust ‘Yoe Gomen Gang’ targeting schools, govt offices

MELAKA: Police in Melaka have dismantled the ‘Yoe Gomen Gang’ following a series of break-ins at schools and government offices in Melaka Tengah since April. Three suspects, aged 35, 36, and 40, were arrested in a raid at a resort condominium in Tanjung Kling early on June 21.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the unemployed suspects primarily targeted school offices, district education departments, and other government premises, stealing cash amounting to RM9,200. Their method involved prying open office doors, usually the backdoor, using a screwdriver between 1 am and 4.30 am.

“Initial investigations and confessions reveal that six of the eight cases involved school offices, while the other two targeted government buildings,“ Christopher said during a press conference. The gang was also linked to similar crimes in Alor Gajah, Jasin, Kelantan, Negeri Sembilan, and Kuala Lumpur.

The stolen funds were reportedly used for motorcycle down payments, which were then used in further criminal activities. The gang leader, known as Yoe, has 27 prior criminal records, mostly under Section 457 of the Penal Code for break-ins and theft. Another member, Fadil, 36, has 15 similar records, while his 40-year-old brother, Awe, has six, including one break-in case.

Urine tests showed one suspect tested positive for methamphetamine. All three have been remanded until tomorrow for further investigation.

In a separate case, police are investigating the death of a nine-year-old disabled girl suspected to be a victim of abuse. A post-mortem conducted by Melaka Hospital’s Forensic Department has yet to determine the exact cause of death, pending lab results. The girl’s mother and stepfather are currently under remand for negligence investigations.