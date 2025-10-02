Melaka police dismantle three crime gangs behind thefts and break-ins

MELAKA: Melaka police have dismantled three criminal gangs involved in vehicle theft, house break-ins and mosque fund theft with the arrest of 12 individuals including two teenagers.

The arrests occurred during operations codenamed Op Pintu and Op Lejang Khas 2025 conducted between September 22 and 28. State police chief Datuk Dzulkhairi Mukhtar identified the gangs as the Ah Tee Gang specialising in motorcycle and old vehicle theft, the Ah Soon Pekong Gang active in house break-ins and motorcycle theft, and the Abang Wan Gang involved in breaking into surau and stealing mosque funds.

All gang members aged between 13 and 46 were arrested in three separate raids around the Melaka Tengah district during the special operations at the end of September.

Preliminary investigations revealed that all suspects were unemployed except for two school-going teenagers while nine tested positive for methamphetamine during their arrest.

The gangs operated in groups targeting unoccupied houses, mosques, surau and abandoned vehicles in secluded areas. Police believe at least 25 cases of housebreaking and vehicle theft reported in Melaka have been solved with the arrests although the total value of losses is still being assessed.

Authorities seized several items of evidence including four cars, six motorcycles, five mobile phones, a machete and various housebreaking and vehicle theft tools to assist in the investigation.

During Op Pintu and Op Lejang Khas 2025 which focused on preventing property crimes statewide police inspected 314 premises, 179 individuals and 130 vehicles. – Bernama