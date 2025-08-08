Melaka residents urged to update MyKad address for Kampung Digital by Dec 31

MELAKA: Residents participating in the Kampung Digital initiative must update their MyKad address before December 31, as announced by the state National Registration Department (JPN).

Director Mohd Dzulkarnain Baharuddin stated that nearly 1,400 residents have already completed the process at their nearest JPN office.

“Many eligible individuals have not yet updated their address, and we encourage them to do so during the grace period to avoid fees,” he said.

The update is essential for smoother interactions with government agencies and aligns with Kampung Digital’s goal of assigning digital addresses to rural communities.

Mohd Dzulkarnain spoke at the launch of the 2025 JPN Jalur Gemilang Campaign at the Home Ministry Complex in Ayer Keroh, attended by nearly 100 participants.

To improve accessibility, JPN Melaka is deploying its MEKAR mobile van service to Kampung Digital areas under the WRUR outreach programme.

“The van will be stationed at Dataran Keris on August 16 during the WRUR event in Alor Gajah,” he added.

It will also visit shopping centres and other high-traffic locations to assist residents.

Kampung Digital is a state pilot project enhancing address traceability, with 657 villages set to receive structured digital addresses and QR codes. - Bernama