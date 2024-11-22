Melaka takes action to protect residents from crocodile threats

MELAKA: The Melaka government is committed to ensuring the safety of residents, particularly those living near the basin of Sungai Malim, from the threat of crocodiles.

State Senior Executive Councillor for Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management Datuk Rais Yasin said he hoped the Melaka chapter of the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (Perhilitan) would continue installing traps along the river to capture the wild animals.

“We know this river is the natural habitat of crocodiles, so we will continue efforts to ensure the safety of residents. I have been informed that Perhilitan will maintain trap installations in this river.

“Perhilitan will also install traps in Kampung Morten following reports of crocodiles there. Although their size is not large, we advise residents to remain cautious,“ he said.

Rais was speaking to reporters at Taman Malim Jaya here today after a crocodile trap set up by Perhilitan Melaka last month successfully caught a male saltwater crocodile around 3.30 pm yesterday.

A team of nine Perhilitan members was deployed to Sungai Malim after receiving information about the presence of the predator, which measured 3.13 metres in length.

It is understood that this is the third crocodile captured in the river this year.