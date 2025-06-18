MELAKA: The chairman and secretary of a temple association in the state have been remanded for six days until Monday (June 23) to assist in the investigation into the embezzlement of RM50,000 from the house of worship last year.

Magistrate Uthman Abd Ghani granted the remand application by the Melaka Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) against the two men, aged 61 and 75, to assist in the investigation under Section 23 of the MACC Act 2009.

Sources said that they were arrested at 11.45 am yesterday when they appeared at the Melaka MACC office to assist in the investigation into a case related to the abuse of power and position by withdrawing association funds without any approval or presentation at a committee meeting.

The money was said to have been expended for personal use.

Meanwhile, Melaka MACC director Adi Supian Shafie when contacted confirmed the arrest and remand.