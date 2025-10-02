Melaka to develop three new industrial parks with modern infrastructure

MELAKA: The state government is committed to providing modern infrastructure and top-notch facilities through the development of three new industrial parks.

Deputy Executive Councillor for Investment, Industry and TVET Development Datuk Khaidhirah Abu Zahar said these parks will bolster Melaka’s long-term economic growth.

The parks under construction are the Elkay 2.0 Industrial Area in Jasin, the German Technology Park in Ayer Keroh, and the MCorp Hi-Tech Park in Masjid Tanah.

Melaka currently has 22 fully operational industrial parks that are almost entirely occupied.

The new industrial areas in central, northern, and southern Melaka will provide investors with greater space to establish businesses.

These projects will also create new job opportunities for local residents.

Khaidhirah described these as long-term projects with improved infrastructure and facilities.

She spoke to reporters after officiating the Industry Connect @ Melaka 2025 programme in Ayer Keroh.

Also present were TalentCorp group chief executive officer Thomas Mathew and Invest Melaka CEO Datuk Ginie Lim Siew Lin.

In her keynote address, Khaidhirah said the state government is committed to developing a quality workforce.

This involves strong collaboration with industry, academia and the federal government.

Such synergy ensures the workforce is ready for rapid changes in strategic sectors.

These sectors include manufacturing, semiconductors, hospitality, and small and medium enterprises.

She emphasised that talent is the pillar of any thriving economy.

Workers must be equipped with the right skills and industry exposure to meet latest requirements.

Strategic collaboration will enhance youth skills while producing an industry-ready workforce.

The state government will ensure training institutions and TVET providers work closely with industries.

Melaka has established the Melaka TVET Council to help industries access skilled workers.

Khaidhirah appreciated TalentCorp and Invest Melaka for organising Industry Connect @ Melaka 2025.

She described it as a strategic platform connecting public, private and academic sectors.

The programme operates under the MyMahir sectoral engagement framework.

MyMahir initiatives provide industry insights and upskilling opportunities for workers.

It also includes the Malaysia Critical Occupations List identifying high-demand jobs.

This list helps guide national education policies and workforce planning. – Bernama