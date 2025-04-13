Melaka to host World Tourism Day Pre-Launch in June

MELAKA: Melaka is set to host the Pre-Launch Ceremony of World Tourism Day (WTD) 2025, which is expected to be attended by 155 foreign ambassadors this June.

State Tourism, Heritage, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Datuk Abdul Razak Abdul Rahman said the ceremony, to be held in Banda Hilir, is part of the main programmes planned in the lead-up to the official celebration in September.

“We’ve lined up various activities to enliven the WTD celebration, and one of the earliest is the pre-launch ceremony, aimed at explaining the objectives and concept of WTD2025.

“We’ve chosen Banda Hilir and its surrounding areas as the location, and various events are expected to add vibrancy to the occasion,” he told reporters here last night.

He was speaking at the Telok Mas state constituency Hari Raya open house, which was graced by Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam and Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

Abdul Razak said that in conjunction with WTD and the World Tourism Conference (WTC) 2025, the state government has lined up numerous major events to be held monthly until September.

Among the upcoming programmes is “Rentak Bertandak”, involving neighbouring countries and featuring events such as cultural performances by participating nations and seminars.

“This will, in turn, help build excitement for WTD and WTC 2025, while also boosting tourist arrivals to Melaka this year,” he added.