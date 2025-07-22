Melaka to introduce QR code tags for livestock in 2026

MELAKA: The Melaka government will roll out QR code tags for livestock in 2026 to enhance tracking and reduce accidents caused by stray animals.

State Rural Development, Agriculture and Food Security Committee chairman Datuk Dr Muhamad Akmal Saleh announced the initiative today at the Melaka State Legislative Assembly.

The system will primarily target cattle and buffaloes, allowing authorities to identify owners of animals that wander onto roads and pose risks to motorists.

Dr Akmal said manual ear tagging will begin this August as a preliminary step before the digital system is implemented.

“Once in place, this system will allow enforcement action against owners whose animals cause accidents, injuries or fatalities,” he said.

The QR code tags will be integrated with Melaka’s Digital Village Initiative to create a centralised livestock database. Farmers will undergo training and register their animals with the Department of Veterinary Services (JPV).

Responding to concerns about counterfeiting, Dr Akmal assured that each tag will have a unique serial number to prevent duplication.

“If the animal is sold, the owner must notify JPV to update ownership and issue a new QR code,” he added. - Bernama