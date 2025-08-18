Melaka to shine as global tourism hub with World Tourism Day 2025

MELAKA: The upcoming World Tourism Day (WTD) celebration in Melaka is set to elevate the state’s global profile and attract long-term investment opportunities.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh highlighted that the event will bring international exposure, benefiting sectors like health tourism, cruise tourism, and halal tourism.

“Although this event lasts only two days, its impact could last for the next 10 years,” he said during the Melaka Government’s Monthly Assembly.

He emphasised that Melaka will no longer be seen just as a UNESCO World Heritage city but as a green and smart tourism hub.

The event serves as a key milestone ahead of Visit Melaka Year and Visit Malaysia 2026.

Ab Rauf noted that hosting WTD is a prestigious recognition from the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

“This is our moment to showcase Melaka to the world,” he added.

The celebration is expected to enhance the state’s competitiveness and strengthen its tourism appeal globally.

Increased tourist arrivals will directly benefit the local economy, creating jobs and boosting small businesses.

“More tourists mean more hotel bookings, more job opportunities,” said Ab Rauf.

Local communities will also gain from selling cultural products and authentic experiences.

The state government aims to maximise this rare opportunity by ensuring thorough preparations.

WTD and the World Tourism Conference (WTC) will run from Sept 27 to 29, with 159 international delegates attending. - Bernama