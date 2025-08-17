Melaka upgrades education facilities in Rembia with new schools

ALOR GAJAH: The Melaka government has pledged to enhance educational infrastructure in the Rembia constituency.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh (pic) announced plans for a new Alor Gajah District Education Office building costing RM15.9 million.

A separate RM15.8 million will fund a new building for Datuk Seri Mohd Zin Vocational College.

The state has also proposed a new national secondary school to the federal government due to high student numbers.

Ab Rauf expressed hope for its inclusion in the 13th Malaysia Plan during a public event at Dataran Keris.

State officials, including Rembia coordinator Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan, attended the ceremony.

Additional projects include a religious primary school in Kampung Rembia and a kindergarten in Kampung Sungai Petai.

JAIM has dedicated RM90,000 to upgrade two SRAs and Sekolah Menengah Arab Al-Faizin in Jelatang.

Healthcare improvements include RM8.6 million for Alor Gajah Hospital’s second operation theatre, set for completion by April 2026.

Another RM1.4 million will repair the Alor Gajah Health Clinic’s maternal unit roof, with RM435,000 allocated for Rembia Health Clinic maintenance. - Bernama