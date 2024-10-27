Melaka welcomes 11.25 million tourists from January to September

MELAKA: Melaka received about 11.25 million tourists from January to September this year, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

He said that the figure marked an 86.56 per cent increase over the same period last year, attributed to various iconic events held statewide.

“This is a two-pronged strategy to promote the state’s tourism sector, aligning with efforts to enliven the Visit Melaka Year 2024 (VMY2024) campaign,” he said at the launch of the International Cultural and Arts Festival (ICAF) @ Sungai Melaka at Dataran Pengkalan Rama Pantai here yesterday.

Ab Rauf said ICAF was a three-day event starting yesterday, featuring three main festivals, namely the Sungai Melaka Festival, the Straits of Melaka Art Festival, and the International Folklore Art Festival (IFAF).

He said that the event was very special as it combined performances that showcased Malaysian arts and culture from Melaka, Sabah, Sarawak, and Selangor.

The event also involves six countries under the International Council of Organisations of Folklore Festivals and Arts (CIOFF), including the Philippines, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Thailand, and South Korea.