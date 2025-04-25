MELAKA: Melaka will continue to honour the legacy and contributions made by Malaysia’s fifth Prime Minister, the late Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, particularly in relation to the development of the state.

Governor Tun Dr Mohd Ali Mohd Rustam said that Tun Abdullah will be remembered as a leader with a people’s spirit, calm in his approach, and always prioritising the nation’s interests and the welfare of the people.

“On behalf of the state government, the state assembly, and the people of Melaka, I express my deepest condolences to the entire family of the late Tun Abdullah following his passing on April 14.

“The death of Tun Abdullah is a great loss to the nation, as throughout his life, the statesman had made invaluable contributions to Malaysia’s development, particularly in fostering moderation, transparency, and unity among races both domestically and internationally.”

He said this in his address when opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 15th Melaka State Assembly at Seri Negeri today.

The current state assembly sitting will take place over three days, from today until April 29.

In his address, Tun Mohd Ali also highlighted the numerous initiatives spearheaded by the late former prime minister, including addressing flood issues by upgrading the drainage system to alleviate flash floods in the Melaka city area and securing funding for the beautification and cleaning of the Melaka River.

“Taking into account the iconic slogan of Tun Abdullah - Cemerlang, Gemilang, and Terbilang - the state government has also built and named a building ‘Kota Cemerlang’ at MITC, Ayer Keroh,” he said.

He also recalled the late Tun Abdullah’s deep interest in handicrafts, often stopping by handicraft stalls in Simpang Ampat, which he described as one of his cherished memories with the former premier.

Tun Abdullah passed away on April 14 at the National Heart Institute in Kuala Lumpur and was laid to rest at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near the National Mosque.