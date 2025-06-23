Members of the public pay last respects to S’wak Premier’s wife

KUCHING: Grief hung in the air at Masjid Jamek Negeri, Petra Jaya here, as the remains of Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang arrived for the funeral prayers today.

The vehicle carrying the body of the wife of Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg arrived at 10.15 am.

Accompanying the remains were Abang Johari and their two children, Abang Abdillah Izzarim and Dayang Norjihan.

People from all walks of life began thronging the mosques at 9.30 am to pay their last respects.

Also present were all three Sarawak Deputy Premiers, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, and Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, along with state Cabinet members.

Juma’ani’s remains were placed at Masjid Jamek for the final respects before being laid to rest at the Samariang Muslim Cemetery here.

Juma’ani, 76, passed away at a private medical centre in Kuching at 3.34 am today.

She was the daughter of Sarawak’s second Yang Dipertua Negeri, Tun Tuanku Bujang Tuanku Othman.