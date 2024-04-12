KUALA LUMPUR: Mental health issues among school and higher learning institution (IPT) students have seen a twofold increase in 2023, said Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni.

To address this growing concern, Lukanisman announced that the Ministry of Health (MOH) is in the process of drafting a mental health action plan for children and teenagers, which is slated for launch next year.

The plan, which aims to tackle mental health challenges affecting children and teenagers, is being developed in collaboration with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

“According to the National Health Morbidity Survey (NHMS) report, the prevalence of mental health problems in this demographic has surged significantly, from 7.9 per cent, or 424,000 individuals, in 2019, to 16.5 per cent, or 922,318 individuals, in 2023.

“Furthermore, the NHMS highlighted an alarming rise in suicidal behaviour over the past decade. Suicidal ideation increased from 7.9 per cent in 2012 to 13.1 per cent in 2022; suicide plans rose from 6.4 per cent in 2012 to 10 per cent in 2022, and suicide attempts escalated from 6.8 per cent in 2012 to 9.5 per cent in 2022. Lukanisman shared these findings during a question-and-answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a question from Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh (PH-Ledang) regarding statistics on mental health issues affecting school and higher learning institution (IPT) students, as well as the evidence-based policy approach adopted by the MOH to address the issue.

Lukanisman highlighted several mitigation measures, including the Minda Sihat Sekolah programme, a collaboration between the MOH and the Ministry of Education (MOE), which has been implemented in 2,456 secondary schools and 7,776 primary schools nationwide.

“In addition, the MOH provides mental health services accessible at 1,088 health clinics, 68 hospitals, and 37 community mental health centres (MENTARI). The ministry has also deployed 200 Contract for Service (CFS) psychological officers in districts and health clinics across the country,” he added.

Furthermore, Lukanisman shared that the MOH is working to increase the number of child and adolescent psychiatrists to 30 by 2027, up from the current 18 child and adolescent psychiatrists at MOH hospitals.

In response to a supplementary question from Dr Halimah Ali (PN-Kapar) regarding a potential link between the use of e-cigarettes or vaping and mental health problems, Lukanisman stated that a detailed study on the matter is still underway.

In response to a separate question from Tan Kar Hing (PH-Gopeng) regarding the ministry’s initiatives to support individuals psychologically affected by bullying, Lukanisman said the MOH is prepared to offer counselling and psychosocial support services.

Additionally, he emphasised the importance of encouraging universities and the Ministry of Higher Education to regularly conduct mental health screenings for students in higher learning institutions (IPT).

“We already have the MySejahtera application, which allows for easy health screenings with just one click. The app provides instructions and enables interaction to offer assistance,” he explained.

“Through the HEAL Line 15555, we receive hundreds of thousands of calls, with nearly 62 per cent of those being requests for support.

Lukanisman urged bullying victims to reach out for help, noting that efforts to strengthen cooperation between the private and public sectors are underway to encourage corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives related to mental health.