MetMalaysia forecasts continuous rain across Johor today

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecasted continuous rain in six Johor districts today.

Based on a weather alert issued at 8.30am, the affected areas are Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi, and Johor Bahru.

The public is advised to stay updated on the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca mobile app, or its official social media channels.

MetMalaysia’s hotline at 1-300-22-1638 is also available for further inquiries.