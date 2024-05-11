MetMalaysia issues advisory on tropical storm Yinxing

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an advisory on tropical storm Yinxing that is moving northwestward with maximum wind speeds reaching up to 111 kilometres an hour (km/h).

The department said in a statement that the tropical storm was located at a latitude of 15.8 north and a longitude of 128.2 east, approximately 581km northeast of Naga City, the Philippines.

The statement added that the distance of the tropical storm from the nearest town is 1,586km to northeast Kudat, Sabah and it does not pose a significant threat to Malaysia.