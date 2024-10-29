MetMalaysia issues advisory on Typhoon Kong-Rey

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory on Typhoon Kong-Rey, which is located approximately 1,662 kilometres (km) northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

In a statement today, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was located about 770km northeast of Manila, Philippines.

Based on observation at 8am, MetMalaysia said the typhoon was moving west-northwest at a speed of 15km per hour (km/h), and winds could reach a maximum speed of 130km/h.

Typhoon Kong-Rey does not pose any significant threat to Malaysia, it added.

