MetMalaysia issues thunderstorm warning for eight states

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds are expected over eight states until 12pm today, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia).

In a statement at 7.55 am, MetMalaysia said the states involved are Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Manjung, Bagan Datuk and Hilir Perak) and Melaka.

The same weather conditions are expected in Kelantan (Tumpat, Pasir Mas, Jeli and Tanah Merah) and Negeri Sembilan (Port Dickson).

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Sibu, Mukah (Daro, Matu, Dalat and Mukah), Kapit (Song, Kapit and Bukit Mabong), Bintulu (Tatau) and Miri (Subis and Miri).

