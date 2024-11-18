  1. Local

MetMalaysia issues advisory on Typhoon Man-Yi

BERNAMA
Large waves break along a seawall ahead of the expected landfall of Super Typhoon Man-yi, in Legaspi City, Albay province on November 16, 2024. A super typhoon sweeping towards the Philippines on November 16 was intensifying and could have a potentially catastrophic impact, the state weather forecaster warned, with millions of people at risk from storm surges. - CHARISM SAYAT / AFPpixLarge waves break along a seawall ahead of the expected landfall of Super Typhoon Man-yi, in Legaspi City, Albay province on November 16, 2024. A super typhoon sweeping towards the Philippines on November 16 was intensifying and could have a "potentially catastrophic" impact, the state weather forecaster warned, with millions of people at risk from storm surges. - CHARISM SAYAT / AFPpix

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory today on Typhoon Man-Yi which is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour (km/h), with a maximum wind speed of 120 km/h.

It reported in a statement today that the typhoon’s position was at latitude 18.1 north and longitude 118.3 east, approximately 229 km northwest of Vigan City, the Philippines, and 1,257 km northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

MetMalaysia expects the typhoon to have no significant impact in Malaysia.