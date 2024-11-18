MetMalaysia issues advisory on Typhoon Man-Yi

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an advisory today on Typhoon Man-Yi which is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometres per hour (km/h), with a maximum wind speed of 120 km/h.

It reported in a statement today that the typhoon’s position was at latitude 18.1 north and longitude 118.3 east, approximately 229 km northwest of Vigan City, the Philippines, and 1,257 km northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

MetMalaysia expects the typhoon to have no significant impact in Malaysia.