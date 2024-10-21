MetMalaysia issues alert-level continuous rain warning for Sabah, Labuan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued an alert-level continuous rain warning for Sabah and the Federal Territory of Labuan, from Wednesday to Friday.

MetMalaysia, in a statement today, said that continuous rain is expected to hit Sabah, which involves the interior areas (Kuala Penyu, Beaufort, Keningau and Tambunan), the west coast, Kudat and Sandakan (Beluran), and the Federal Territory of Labuan.

The public can get the latest weather information through MetMalaysia’s official website and social media, or the myCuaca mobile application, as well as the MetMalaysia hotline 1-300-22-1638.