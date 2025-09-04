KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rain warning affecting 11 states until 4 pm today.

In a weather advisory issued at 2 pm, MetMalaysia said the warning covers the entire states of Perlis, Kedah and Penang, as well as parts of Perak, namely Kerian, Larut, Matang and Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar and Batang Padang.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for several areas in Terengganu (Besut, Setiu, Hulu Terengganu, Dungun and Kemaman) and Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Jerantut, Bentong, Temerloh, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin).

Thunderstorms and heavy rain are also expected across Melaka, as well as in parts of Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin) and Johor (Tangkak, Segamat, Muar, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

In East Malaysia, the affected areas in Sarawak include Miri (Telang Usan) and Limbang, while in Sabah, the warning covers the interior regions (Sipitang, Tenom, Kuala Penyu, Beaufort and Nabawan), the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran and Kota Belud), as well as Tawau (Lahad Datu), Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Sandakan), and Kudat.