MetMalaysia issues tropical storm advisory for Fengshen

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Meteorological Department has issued an advisory on tropical storm Fengshen currently located approximately 997 kilometres northeast of Kudat, Sabah.

MetMalaysia stated the storm is positioned about 124 kilometres northwest of Manila City in the Philippines.

The storm is moving northwest at 30 kilometres per hour with maximum wind speeds reaching 65 km/h.

“There is no significant impact or threat to Malaysia,“ the department confirmed in its official statement. – Bernama