Malaysian duo settle for silver at World Junior Badminton Championship

MALAYSIA’s junior women’s doubles pair Low Zi Yu-Noraqilah Maisarah Ramdan settled for silver at the World Junior Badminton Championship today.

The third seeds fell to China’s Tan Ke Xuan-Wei Yue Yue 13-15, 17-19 in a 37-minute final in Guwahati, India.

This marked Zi Yu’s second consecutive women’s doubles final appearance after finishing runner-up last year with Dania Sofea Zaidi.

Noraqilah Maisarah claimed her second medal of the tournament after winning mixed doubles bronze with Loh Ziheng earlier. – Bernama