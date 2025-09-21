MetMalaysia tests tsunami early warning sirens in Miri and Tumpat

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department will conduct testing of the Malaysian Tsunami Early Warning System sirens at two locations tomorrow.

MetMalaysia announced through a social media post that testing will occur at Miri Central Park in Sarawak from 9 am to 11 am.

A second testing session will take place at Pantai Genting in Tumpat, Kelantan from 10 am to noon.

The department stated that the testing aims to evaluate the new tsunami siren system through Site Acceptance Test implementation.

MetMalaysia advised the public, particularly residents in surrounding areas, not to panic upon hearing the sirens as they are merely part of a test. – Bernama