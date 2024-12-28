KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds, affecting five states and the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, until 9 pm today.

In a statement, MetMalaysia indicated that Kuala Muda, Baling, Kulim, and Bandar Baharu in Kedah; as well as Seberang Perai Utara in Penang; and Hilir Perak in Perak are expected to experience these weather conditions.

Similar weather conditions are forecast for Selangor, covering Sabak Bernam, Kuala Selangor, Klang, Petaling, Kuala Langat, and Sepang.

Additionally, Sarawak will be affected in Sibu (Kanowit and Selangau), Kapit (Song, Kapit, and Bukit Mabong), and Bintulu (Tatau).