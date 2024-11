MetMalaysia: Thunderstorms, heavy rain to affect much of the country until 5 PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Thunderstorms, heavy rain, and strong winds are expected to affect nearly all states in the Peninsula, as well as Sabah and Sarawak, until 5 pm today.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia), in a statement, said that the affected areas are all of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, while in Selangor it involves Hulu Selangor, Klang, Gombak, Petaling, Kuala Langat, Hulu Langat and Sepang.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, areas involved are Kuala Muda, Sik, Baling, Kulim and Bandar Baharu while in Penang, areas including Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan are expected to experience similar weather conditions.

Also affected are Perak (Kerian, Larut, Matang Dan Selama, Hulu Perak, Kuala Kangsar, Kinta, Kampar, Batang Padang and Muallim), Kelantan (Pasir Mas, Jeli, Tanah Merah, Machang and Kuala Krai) and Terengganu (Besut and Kemaman).

Similar weather conditions are expected to hit Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Raub, Kuantan, Pekan and Rompin), Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Port Dickson and Rembau) and Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Pontian, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru).

In Sarawak, the areas involved are Kuching, Samarahan (Simunjan), Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei, Sibu (Sibu and Selangau), Mukah, Bintulu (Tatau and Bintulu) and Miri (Subis, Miri and Marudi).

Meanwhile, in Sabah, it involves the interior (Beaufort), the west coast (Papar, Putatan, Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tuaran), Tawau and Sandakan (Telupid, Kinabatangan and Sandakan).