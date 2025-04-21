KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) will conduct testing of the Malaysian Tsunami Early Warning System (SAATNM) siren in Balik Pulau, Penang, from 9 am to noon tomorrow.

In a post on platform X, MetMalaysia said the move aims to test the new tsunami siren system as part of the Site Acceptance Test (SAT) at the location.

“Residents in the surrounding area are advised not to panic upon hearing the siren, as it is only a test.

“MetMalaysia will issue an update should there be any changes,“ the statement said.