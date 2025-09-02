MHO urges probe into RM5.2m vending machine investment scam

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia International Humanitarian Organisation (MHO) has called on the police to investigate the alleged investment fraud involving vending machine purchases, which has caused approximately RM5.2 million in losses for 54 individuals.

MHO secretary Datuk Hishamuddin Hashim said that most victims were introduced to the scheme via social media and friends before investing between RM1,000 and RM450,000 each.

He said the company, based in Johor Bahru with branches in Seri Kembangan, Selangor; Penang, Melaka, Sabah and Sarawak, offered three investment packages.

“Package A involves buying a vending machine for RM30,000 with a promised monthly return of RM1,300. Package B requires an investment of RM25,000, while Package C allows a minimum investment of RM1,000 with a guaranteed four per cent monthly return,” he told a press conference here today.

Hishamuddin added that investors under Package A have not yet received their vending machines as promised, with the company providing various reasons, including claims that the machines are still in China and that it is experiencing financial problems.

He said reports had been lodged by victims after realising they had been deceived.

During the press conference, a married couple shared that they had withdrawn RM80,000 from their savings to invest in the scheme.

The 60-year-old victim said she and her 65-year-old husband, who have five children, hoped to supplement their income after losing their cleaning jobs a few years ago.

“We used our savings from the Employees Provident Fund to join the scheme and received a total return of RM25,000. However, the monthly payments have stopped since August,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department director Datuk Seri Ramli Mohamed Yoosuf, when contacted, confirmed receiving reports on the case, with five investigation papers opened involving losses amounting to RM192,250.