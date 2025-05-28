KUALA LUMPUR: Microsoft has announced the general availability of its Malaysia West Cloud Region, launched as part of its US$2.2 billion investment in the country.

Microsoft Cloud and Artificial Intelligence (AI) executive vice president Scott Guthrie said the new cloud region, located in Greater Kuala Lumpur, will deliver world-class AI datacentre infrastructure and enable organisations to accelerate innovation securely – supporting a future that is inclusive, sustainable, and AI-ready.

“We are providing the critical digital foundation for Malaysia to become a regional AI hub, enabling secure, scalable innovation aligned to national goals.

“This new cloud region will feature three availability zones for high availability and geo-redundancy, and provide in-country data residency in compliance with local and international regulatory frameworks,“ he said during the keynote address at the Microsoft AI Tour, here, today.

In a statement, Microsoft said the new region would also give customers access to the advanced services in productivity, data analytics, cybersecurity, computing, and storage.

These include Microsoft Azure and Microsoft 365, and Microsoft’s suite of business applications, which will be made available soon.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, in a recorded speech, said the Malaysia West Cloud Region provides an opportunity for the country to move further up the value chain by leveraging cutting-edge digital and AI technologies.

“Together, adopting a whole-of-nation approach, let us seize this opportunity to surge ahead and solidify Malaysia’s position as a regional leader in the digital and AI economy,“ he said.